(Updates with one killed)
By Gul Yousufzai
QUETTA Pakistan Aug 14 A man was killed and two
policemen were wounded in an attack on Quetta airport in western
Pakistan on Thursday night, officials said, but the attackers
did not breach the perimeter.
The dead man was not immediately identified. He was killed
near an airforce base that shares a runway with the civilian
airport.
Local residents heard at least eight blasts and gunfire that
continued for around half an hour. Helicopters buzzed overhead,
they said.
Sarfraz Bugti, home minister in the provincial government of
Baluchistan, confirmed an attack had taken place. He said
rockets had been fired but did not land in the base.
Four bombs were defused near another air force base in
Quetta called Khalid, he said. He did not say who had carried
out the attack.
Pakistan has suffered several recent attacks on its
airports.
In June, a Taliban attack killed 30 people at the airport in
Karachi, the southern city home to 18 million people.
The same month, militants fired on a plane landing in
Peshawar, a provincial capital in the northwest, killing one
woman passenger and narrowly missing the pilot. Peshawar airport
was also attacked in 2012, when nine people were killed.
In 2012, nine people were killed in an attack on an airforce
base in the northern city of Kamra.
In recent days, the attention of Pakistani security agencies
has been focused on two large anti-government protests that are
due to reach the capital on Friday.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)