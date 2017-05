ISLAMABAD Feb 18 A bomb blast at a Shi'ite mosque killed two people and injured six in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, a hospital spokesman said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks targeting the minority sect over the past month.

Local media reported that a security guard had prevented a suicide bomber armed with grenades from entering the mosque in Rawalpindi, which lies next to the capital of Islamabad in the northeastern part of the country. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by John Stonestreet)