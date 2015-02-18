(Adds details)
By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD Feb 18 A bomb blast in a Shi'ite
mosque killed two people and injured six in the Pakistani city
of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, a hospital spokesman said, the
latest in a string of deadly attacks targeting the minority sect
over the past month.
Fahad Marwat, a spokesman for the Taliban splinter group
Jundullah, claimed responsibility, saying it was revenge for an
ongoing army operation aimed at driving militants out of their
North Waziristan stronghold along the Afghan border.
Local media reported that a security guard had prevented a
suicide bomber armed with grenades from entering the mosque in
Rawalpindi, which lies next to the capital of Islamabad in the
northeastern part of the country.
Factions of the Pakistani Taliban have claimed
responsibility for two other attacks on Shi'ites in the past
month.
Twenty people were killed this month in an attack on a
Shi'ite mosque in Peshawar, while 60 were killed in a Jan. 30
attack on a Shi'ite mosque in the southern province of Sindh.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by John Stonestreet and
Crispian Balmer)