By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan Nov 7 Pakistani police
arrested dozens of people in a crackdown on more than 90
seminaries in Karachi, following a series of sectarian shootings
in the country's largest city, officials said on Monday.
Provincial police chief Allah Dino Khwaja told Reuters the
crackdown was aimed at both Sunni and Shi'ite seminaries, after
at least 10 people were killed in recent attacks.
On Friday, five supporters of the Sunni Ahle Sunnat Wal
Jamaat (ASWJ), which advocates for Shi'ites to be legally
declared non-Muslim and has a violent offshoot that targets
Shi'ite mosques, were killed in drive-by attacks in Karachi.
On Oct. 29, five members of the Shi'ite community were shot
dead at a religious gathering in the city's North Nazimabad
area, an attack claimed by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Alami, one of
ASWJ's offshoots.
A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said that "dozens" had been arrested in the crackdown.
Over the weekend, three prominent leaders of the Shi'ite
community were picked up by police and paramilitary Rangers for
their alleged role in the shootings of the ASWJ men on Friday.
The arrests prompted protests by Shi'ites in the Malir area
of Karachi, where demonstrators blocked a road and were forcibly
cleared by police firing tear gas, rubber bullets and automatic
weapons.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Police also searched the Siddiq-e-Akbar mosque, considered
the Karachi headquarters of the ASWJ, on Monday. The group's
secretary-general, Taj Hanafi, and 10 other suspects were
detained and shifted to an undisclosed location, said a police
official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The ASWJ was officially banned as a terrorist organisation
in 2012, but its workers continue to operate openly and leaders
often hold public gatherings.
Violent crime has dropped significantly in Karachi, a
teeming metropolis of more than 18 million people, since the
launch of a paramilitary operation three years ago, but targeted
attacks are still frequent.
Shi'ite Muslims make up about 20 percent of Pakistan's 190
million people, and sectarian attacks against them have become
increasingly common in recent years.
Since 2002, more than 2,500 Shi'ites have been killed in
such attacks, according to data gathered by the South Asia
Terrorism Portal.
(Writing by Asad Hashim; Editing by Nick Macfie)