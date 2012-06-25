KARACHI, June 25 Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at the offices of a Pakistani television news channel in the southern city of Karachi on Monday, wounding two people, including a security guard, police officials said.

The gunmen fled after the attack, which targeted the building of Urdu-language news channel Aaj TV, police said.

The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting, and threatened attacks against other television channels that did not feature the Taliban point of view.

"We had informed the management of Aaj TV to include our view on issues, but the channel had become a mouthpiece of the government," Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), told Reuters.

"Geo TV is going to be our next target if they do not change their behaviour towards us. They have been using very bad language against the mujahideen."

Aaj TV officials were not immediately available for comment.

Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries for news coverage, according to Reporters Without Borders, with 10 journalists killed - most of them murdered - in 2011 because of their work. (Reporting by Imtiaz Shah in Karachi, Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, and Shams Mohmand in Ghalanai; Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Michael Roddy)