By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, March 7
ISLAMABAD, March 7 Pakistan's cities are unsafe
from Islamist militant attacks due to their porous security, the
country's defence minister said after suicide bombers and gunmen
killed 11 people in an assault on a court in the capital earlier
this week.
Carried out by a splinter group of the Paksitani Taliban,
the attack will complicate the government's efforts to open
peace talks as it destroyed trust on all sides, Defence Minister
Khawaja Asif told Reuters.
"It is scary," Asif said in the wake of the worst attack in
Islamabad since the bombing of the Marriott Hotel in 2008.
Responsibility for Monday's attack was claimed by a group
called Ahrar-ul-Hind, or "Liberators of India", that had
splintered from the Pakistani Taliban just a month earlier.
Coming a little over a week after the Pakistani Taliban
announced a ceasefire to revive faltering peace talks with the
Prime Minister Sharif's government, the attack may have
succeeded in destroying chances for negotiation.
"Whatever little trust there was between the two parties,
that trust has completely fizzled away," the defence minister
said.
Frighteningly for Pakistan, investigators believe the
leader of Ahrar-ul-Hind, Umar Qasmi, can draw support from other
militant outfits, including several linked to al Qaeda, that
have wreaked bloody havoc in the country over the last decade.
The three fighters who carried out Monday's attack were
armed with hand grenades and automatic guns. Two died when they
detonated suicide bombs, while a third escaped, officials say.
Independent accounts say there were more gunmen.
It showed just how vulnerable the capital remains despite
having almost as many security checkposts as traffic lights.
Last month, the national crisis management cell of the
interior ministry made a presentation before parliament in which
it described Islamabad as extremely dangerous, with sleeper
cells of various militants groups lurking in the capital.
"Despite the fact that we have been fighting for the last
many, many years now, we are ill-prepared to fight this war and
to keep the major cities really safe," Asif said.
EXPERIENCED COMMANDER
Investigators say Qasmi, a 38-year-old from the central
province of Punjab, is experienced in organising joint
operations against Pakistani cities, using fighters drawn from
the country's Punjabi heartland and tribal lands bordering
Afghanistan.
"Ahrar-ul-Hind could be the new name of one of several
Punjabi factions that Taliban insurgents have teamed up with,"
said one official involved in investigating Monday's attack.
"A team of Pashto-speaking Punjabi fighters was carefully
selected and given their target via a phone call," said a second
investigator. "The fighters just had five days to study the
building, rehearse the attack and strike. That was all it took."
Among those killed was a judge who ruled in October that
former President Pervez Musharraf should not be tried for murder
for ordering his commandoes to storm Islamabad's "Red Mosque" in
2007 to root out militants attempting to impose Islamic sharia
in the capital.
The Pakistani Taliban are fighting to destroy Pakistan's
fragile democracy and set up an Islamic sharia state, but had
lately shown a readiness to talk as their strongholds in the
northwest tribal lands bordering Afghanistan were targeted by
military airstrikes over the past month.
Groups have broken off from the Pakistani Taliban before and
many security analysts question whether this might be yet
another ploy by the militants to gain the upper hand in
negotiations by continuing terror attacks under another guise.
Announcing its formation in February, Ahrar-ul-Hind said it
wanted no part of any ceasefire, and its attack has laid bare
the Pakistani Taliban central leadership's lack of control over
wilder elements operating on its fringes.
DANGEROUSLY WELL-NETWORKED
It is telling that militants whose ultimate dream was to
fight India have now declared war on Pakistan. The nuclear armed
rivals don't often share a common enemy when it comes to
Islamist militants.
Critics say Pakistan is paying the price for its
intelligence agencies' past and present policies of patronising
militant groups to fight proxy wars in neighbouring India and
Afghanistan.
Over the past decade, increasing numbers of Pakistani
militants, angered by the presence of U.S. forces in Afghanistan
and enthralled by al Qaeda's anti-Western world view, have
turned against a government and military that compromised by
allying with the United States.
Intelligence officials say the new group has roots in the
central province of Punjab bordering India.
Hatred of India is in the DNA of many Punjabi militants
recruited by radical Islamist preachers to fight a jihad, or
holy war, on the Indian side of Kashmir, the Himalayan territory
disputed by South Asian rivals.
Pakistan's spy agency, the Directorate for Inter-Services
Intelligence, has long tolerated - critics say backed - groups
like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad that target India.
According to intelligence officers, Qasmi hails from Jhang,
a southern Punjab city that is home to the eponymous
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, an anti-Shi'ite sectarian group which
supplied foot-soldiers for al Qaeda in Pakistan.
Soon after high school, they said, Qasmi moved to nearby
Bahawalpur, close to the Indian border, where he is said to have
enrolled in a seminary run by Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of
Jaish.
And in subsequent years he became dangerously well-networked
as he moved between southern Punjab and the tribal lands in the
northwest, notably in the Mohmand region, where a Pakistani
Taliban faction executed 23 soldiers last month - an incident
that raised criticism of Sharif for pursuing peace talks.
Officials also believe Qasmi is close to Jundullah, the
group behind a suicide bombing that killed at least 78
Christians at a church in Peshawar last September.
And they reckon he could muster 1,200 fighters drawn from
various Punjabi-based groups for deadly operations against
Pakistani cities.
"We belong to the urban areas of Pakistan," said
Ahrar-ul-Hind spokesman Asad Mansoor. "The focus of our jihad
activities will also be the urban areas."
(Additional reporting By Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan and
Asim Tanveer in Multan Editing by Maria Golovnina and Simon
Cameron-Moore)