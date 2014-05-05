QUETTA, Pakistan May 5 Pakistani forces killed
at least 10 separatist militants in the volatile province of
Baluchistan on Monday, paramilitary officials said.
Baluch rebels have waged a decades-long insurgency in the
remote, sparsely populated and mineral rich southwest province,
bordering Iran.
The Frontier Corps, the main state security force in
Baluchistan, said it launched an operation against militant
hideouts in the mountainous Panjgur district on Monday morning.
"Ten militants were killed in heavy exchange of fire this
morning," said Frontier Corps spokesman Wasay Khan. "Several
militant hideouts were destroyed and three soldiers were also
wounded."
It was impossible to verify official accounts as journalists
and independent observers are not allowed to operate freely
Baluchistan.
The operation took place after Latif Johar, a member of the
separatist Baloch Students Organisation (Azad), went on hunger
strike 11 days ago to demand the release of the group's chairman
and more than 100 detained members.
In the past three years, bodies of hundreds of members of
Baluch political parties, student groups and poets have been
discovered across the province, and many more are still missing.
Baluch activists say the bodies are evidence that the army
is pursuing a systematic 'kill and dump' campaign to crush the
separatist movement - a charge the army has repeatedly denied.
(Reporting by Gul Yousafzai, Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik;
Editing by Maria Golovnina and Simon Cameron-Moore)