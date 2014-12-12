ISLAMABAD Dec 12 Pakistani authorities have
arrested a man they describe as an important commander in al
Qaeda's newly created South Asian wing, police told Reuters on
Friday.
Police arrested Shahid Usman, in his mid-thirties, and four
others in the southern city of Karachi late on Thursday. They
also seized weapons and 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives.
Al Qaeda's new South Asia wing, al Qaeda in the Indian
Subcontinent, tried to hijack a Pakistani navy ship in September
this year, a few days after the group had announced its
formation.
Police say Usman is the head of the al Qaeda wing in
Karachi, a steamy port city of 18 million people, and was
planning more attacks there.
"He is the Karachi chief of al Qaeda's newly formed wing
working under the set up of Asim Umar, the South Asia chief of
al Qaeda," a senior official at the police counter-terrorism
unit said.
The official said Usman lived in Defense, a wealthy
neighbourhood, and owned a car-parts dealership in one of the
city's most expensive commercial areas.
"Unlike the usual militant profile, Usman comes from an
affluent background," the police officer said.
Officials said Usman was previously associated with the
outlawed Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami militant group, whose
operational commander, Ilyas Kashmiri, was killed in a U.S.
drone strike in 2011 near the Afghan border. Usman had received
training in Afghanistan, the police officer said.
Al Qaeda announced the formation of its South Asian wing on
Sept. 4 with al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri promising to
spread a holy war across South Asia, home to more than 400
million Muslims.
Analysts say the move is part of al Qaeda's plan to take
advantage of the planned withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from
Afghanistan and boost its influence in the region.
The new al Qaeda wing may also be an attempt to grab back
the initiative from the Islamic State militant group that was
expelled from al Qaeda for its brutal tactics and which now
holds parts of Iraq and Syria.
Pakistani militants say envoys from the Islamic State are
trying to make contacts in the region.
Usman's arrest followed the reported killing of two senior
al Qaeda leaders in Pakistan this month.
