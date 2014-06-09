By Haji Mujtaba
| MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, June 9
MIRANSHAH, Pakistan, June 9 A suspected Taliban
suicide bomber rammed a truck into a Pakistan military
checkpoint on the border with Afghanistan on Monday, killing
four soldiers, military officials said.
One military source said seven soldiers were wounded.
The assault, which took place in Pakistan's North Waziristan
tribal region, came just hours after Taliban militants disguised
as security forces stormed Pakistan's busiest airport in the
city of Karachi.
"The death toll could increase," a military official told
Reuters.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
but the officials said the Pakistan Taliban were responsible.
Last week, a suspected suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani
security forces vehicle in Rawalpindi, home to Pakistan's army
headquarters, killing five people including two officers.
Sunday night's attack on an airport in Karachi and an
increasing number of assaults on military outposts in the last
few weeks have all but destroyed prospects for peace talks
between the Pakistani Taliban and the government.
In May, Pakistani forces launched their first major
offensive in years against Taliban militants near the Afghan
border after several rounds of government-led talks aimed at
ending an insurgency failed.
Disagreements over how to handle the insurgency have marred
relations between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the army,
which has been pushing for a major military offensive.
(Writing By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)