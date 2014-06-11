By Maria Golovnina
| ISLAMABAD, June 11
ISLAMABAD, June 11 In a commando-style attack
carried out with military precision, militants wearing Pakistani
uniforms burst into the country's busiest airport under cover of
darkness in one of the most audacious attacks in Pakistan in
years.
Pakistani military officials said the attackers were ethnic
Uzbeks who operate under the wings of the Pakistani Taliban in
bases dotted around the lawless areas straddling Pakistan's
border with Afghanistan.
Uzbek jihadists are a particularly feared force. They are
believed to number no more than a few hundred, but the fact that
they have no tribal attachments in Pakistan means they are
particularly ruthless and indiscriminate.
A smaller force of Chinese Uighur fighters also operates in
the region, usually in conjunction with the Uzbeks with whom
they share a similar Turkic language and culture, officials say.
"Uzbeks and Chinese Uighurs are holed up in the mountains
between South and North Waziristan," said Imtiaz Gul, a security
expert in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
"Because they enjoy the (Taliban's) social and political
shelter they have become instrumental in what (the Taliban) are
carrying out. Many of them have become foot soldiers for the
missions of the (the Taliban)."
Ethnic Uzbek fighters in Pakistan are the remnants of a
once-powerful Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), a Jihadist
group set up in the early 1990s with the aim of toppling Uzbek
President Islam Karimov and setting up a Sharia state in the
former Soviet Central Asian state.
Squeezed out of Uzbekistan by Karimov's increasingly
hardline tactics, IMU militants trickled out of the country
throughout the 1990s and eventually joined forces with the
Taliban fighting U.S.-led forces in neighbouring Afghanistan.
The IMU was all but destroyed in the first years of fighting
that followed the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, experts say, but
its fighters later regrouped and settled alongside Taliban
commanders in Pakistan. Now it is once again a formidable force.
Pakistan's paramilitary Rangers said after Sunday's attack
that it was carried out by Uzbek fighters, even though it was
the Taliban's central command that initially claimed
responsibility.
Abdullah Bahar Mehsud, a senior Pakistani Taliban commander,
told Reuters it was a joint Taliban-Uzbek effort.
"It was a joint operation in which our Uzbek brothers played
an important role," he said. "I can't tell you about the nature
of support they provided us with, but in operations such as
Karachi airport, one group provides fighters, another arranges
finances for weapons and explosives."
Pakistan Risk, a website monitoring political and security
issues in the country, quoted the IMU as saying that its
fighters were behind the Sunday raid in Karachi.
It is not unusual for different Jihadist groups to claim
responsibility for the same assaults, and the dual claim only
underscored the close relationship between the two.
Pakistan Risk wrote in its report that the attack was
revenge for Pakistani air strikes in the tribal belt.
"The Uzbek militant group ... describes the attacks as
revenge for Pakistani air strikes in North Waziristan on May 21
that targeted areas populated by Uzbek and other foreign
militants," it said.
Pakistan Risk also posted pictures of 10 smiling men wearing
black turbans whom it described as the Sunday attackers.
"Statements from the IMU in recent weeks have indicated a
growing disdain not just for the Pakistani military, but also
for the local population in North Waziristan," it said.
"For example, an IMU militant complained in a recent missive
that tribesmen in North Waziristan are placing Pakistani flags
above their homes."
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Additional reporting by Jibran
Ahmed; Editing by Nick Macfie)