By Haji Mujtaba
| BANNU, Pakistan, June 28
BANNU, Pakistan, June 28 Air strikes killed at
least 10 suspected militants in Pakistan's northwestern Shawal
Valley on Sunday, intelligence officials said, more than a month
after security forces moved in on Pakistani Taliban strongholds
in the region.
The deeply forested ravines are a key smuggling route
between Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan, and are dotted
with Taliban bases used as launch pads for attacks on Pakistani
forces.
Two intelligence officials, who declined to be identified,
as they are not authorised to speak on the record, said the
latest air strikes killed the militants in the Zoinari area of
North Waziristan.
"We got information that local and foreign fighters were
hiding in this area," said one of the officials. "Strikes were
launched and 10 militants were killed. Three hideouts were also
completely destroyed."
The hard-line Islamist Taliban's Pakistani wing used to
control all of North Waziristan, a mountainous region that
includes the Shawal Valley and runs along the Afghan border. But
the Pakistani military has recaptured most of it, in an
operation launched last June.
NATO forces had long urged Pakistan for such an offensive,
saying Taliban safe havens in Pakistan were being used to attack
NATO and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.
Since last month, the military has stepped up operations in
Shawal Valley, where the Taliban still operates freely.
The area is a stronghold of Khan "Sajna" Said, a leader of a
Taliban faction whose name was added to a sanctions list of
"specially designated global terrorists" by U.S. authorities
last year.
Most phone lines to the area have been cut and military
roadblocks curtail civilian movement.
The Pakistani Taliban mainly fight against the government in
Islamabad and are separate from, but allied with, the Afghan
Taliban that ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s before being
expelled in a U.S.-led intervention.
Both groups send fighters against Afghanistan's
Western-backed government. Afghan officials have said the
Pakistani army offensive has driven large numbers of fighters
over the border, complicating the war in Afghanistan's east and
north.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)