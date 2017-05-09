By Saud Mehsud
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD May 9 Six Pakistanis working for a
Polish oil company who were kidnapped by Taliban militants in
November pleaded for their lives in a video released on Tuesday
by a militant faction.
The workers were kidnapped in northwest Pakistan while
carrying out exploration work for oil and gas surveyor Geofizyka
Krakow. A Polish engineer from the same company was kidnapped in
late 2008 in northwest Pakistan and beheaded several months
later.
The company has been in liquidation since August, and a
spokesman for its parent company, PGNiG, told Reuters at the
time the six were kidnapped that they were "sub-contractors".
Neither PGNiG nor Geofizyka Krakow could be immediately
reached for comment on the video.
The six can be seen in the video sitting on a floor, flanked
by two masked, armed Pakistani Taliban militants while one of
them read a statement.
"We are alive and well and appeal to our company, the
government of Pakistan, and our families to secure our release
as fast as possible or we will meet the same fate as the foreign
worker," said the man reading the statement, who identified
himself as Abdul Khaliq.
Sami Ullah Khan, a senior government official in the city of
Dera Ismail Khan, near where the men were kidnapped, said
authorities were trying to save the men.
"The kidnapped men are our Pakistani brothers, we are taking
every possible steps for their recovery," Khan said.
Security in Pakistan has improved over the last few years
but many of the northwestern areas bordering Afghanistan remain
volatile and dangerous, especially for foreigners and those
working with foreign companies.
The semi-autonomous northwest frontier region, hard to
access due to rough terrain, has long been the sanctuary of
fighters from al Qaeda, the Taliban and other militant groups.
(Writing by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Robert Birsel)