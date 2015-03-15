By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan March 15 Shepherds found 13
bullet-riddled bodies in northwestern Pakistan, officials said
Sunday, and two local residents identified them as men detained
by the military in January.
Two intelligence officials said the bodies discovered near
Mandao village in Shaktoi, South Waziristan, were Taliban
fighters. A military spokesman declined to comment.
Residents identified the bodies found on Saturday as local
villagers and said the incident raises further questions about
human rights abuses by Pakistani security forces battling the
Taliban insurgents. The Pakistani military has received billions
of dollars in foreign funding.
Shaktoi resident Allah Khan told Reuters by telephone that
the military arrested 35 people from Mandao in January.
"We contacted army officials here and they said that we will
release them soon, but yesterday we found their dead bodies in
the wild mountains of Shaktoi," he said. "Shepherds saw these
bodies lying under trees; we village people get these bodies.
"They had been killed with bullets, and different parts were
eaten by wild animals," he said. "Now we fear that the rest of
the arrested people will be killed in such a way."
Residents were able to identify the men through their
clothes and some of their faces, he said. He provided a list of
names of the dead. "I know these people, they were from my
village," said another Mandao resident, Gul Wali. "Why are our
forces killing us in such way?"
Two local intelligence officials disputed the account.
"The bodies are of militants and we are investigating
they how they are killed," one said.
Human rights groups like Amnesty International say the
Pakistani military has frequently carried out torture and
extrajudicial executions. The military is holding thousands of
Pakistanis in secret detention centres, Amnesty said in a 2012
report. Many have been missing for years.
"Investigations into such cases are extremely rare and
ineffective even when they do take place," Amnesty said.
Cases before the Supreme Court forced generals to admit to
holding some prisoners in detention centres, but the military
has mostly refused to provide details on numbers, identities or
locations. The military has denied reports of abuses.
Access to areas where the army is operating are tightly
controlled. Foreign journalists are not allowed in the regions
bordering Afghanistan without written permission and a military
escort.
Around two million Pakistanis have been displaced by
fighting between government forces and the Taliban, an Islamist
insurgency that wants to overthrow the government and install
strict Islamic law. The Taliban are also blamed for widespread
torture and killings.
(Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Saud Mehsud
in Dera Ismail Khan and Hafiz Wazir in Wana; Reporting by
Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mark Heinrich)