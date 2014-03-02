By Katharine Houreld
PESHAWAR, Pakistan March 2 The Pakistani
military said it had bombed the hideout of a militant leader on
Sunday, killing five insurgents, only a day after the Taliban
declared a one-month ceasefire to pursue stalled peace talks
with the government.
The target of the attack, Mullah Tamanchey, directed a
deadly assault against a convoy carrying a polio vaccination
team and security forces on Saturday in which 12 people were
killed, the military said.
"The government is not going to tolerate any act of terror
and any act will be replied to," said a Pakistani security
official who asked not to be identified.
Hours after the attack on the convoy, the Taliban said they
would observe a one-month ceasefire to try to revive peace talks
that failed last month. It also called on other militant groups
to observe the ceasefire.
A government negotiator told Reuters they were open to
restarting peace talks as long as the Taliban and its affiliates
honoured the ceasefire.
The Pakistani Taliban, an alliance of militant groups, says
it is fighting to overthrow the democratically elected
government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and replace it with a
state ruled under strict Islamic law.
Sharif has been pursuing peace talks since he was elected in
May. Soon after the talks finally began on Feb. 6 the Taliban
bombed a police bus in Karachi, killing 13 people.
The talks foundered days later when a Taliban faction
claimed to have killed 23 paramilitary forces. The same night
the military began bombing areas in the northwest that it said
were militant hideouts.
In recent weeks speculation has been mounting that the
military would launch a ground operation in North Waziristan, a
tribal region along the border with Afghanistan that is a
stronghold for the Taliban and al Qaeda.
Some analysts have speculated that the Taliban's offer of a
ceasefire is aimed at stalling such an operation.
Mullah Tamanchey, the target of Sunday's bombing, is the
leader of a small militia affiliated with the Taliban and
opposed polio vaccination. Some militants say the health
campaign is a cover for spying or a plot to sterilize Muslims.
