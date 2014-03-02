(Updates with clerics' statement)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan March 2 Pakistani warplanes
bombed the hideout of a militant leader, killing five
insurgents, the military said on Sunday, only a day after the
Pakistani Taliban declared a one-month ceasefire to pursue
stalled peace talks with the government.
The target of the attack, Mullah Tamanchey, directed a
deadly assault against a convoy carrying a polio vaccination
team and security forces on Saturday in which 12 people were
killed, the military said.
"The government is not going to tolerate any act of terror
and any act will be replied to," said a Pakistani security
official who asked not to be identified.
Hours after the attack on the convoy, the Taliban had said
they would observe a one-month ceasefire to try to revive peace
talks that failed last month. It also called on other militant
groups to observe the ceasefire.
A government negotiator told Reuters they were open to
restarting peace talks as long as the Taliban and its affiliates
honoured the ceasefire.
Tahir Ashrafi, head of the country's largest alliance of
clerics, said that the Taliban should release kidnap victims,
safeguard polio workers and produce the bodies of slain
paramilitary forces to demonstrate their sincerity.
The government should release suspected militants from
prison if there was no evidence against them, he said.
The Pakistani Taliban, an alliance of militant groups, says
it is fighting to overthrow the democratically elected
government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and replace it with a
state ruled under strict Islamic law.
Sharif has been pursuing peace talks since he was elected in
May. Soon after the talks finally began on Feb. 6 the Taliban
bombed a police bus in Karachi, killing 13 people.
The talks foundered days later when a Taliban faction
claimed to have killed 23 paramilitary forces. The same night
the military began bombing areas in the northwest that it said
were militant hideouts.
In recent weeks speculation has been mounting that the
military would launch a ground operation in North Waziristan, a
tribal region along the border with Afghanistan.
North Waziristan has long been regarded as stronghold for
Afghan Taliban factions, the affiliated Haqqani group, and al
Qaeda, as well as the Pakistani Taliban.
U.S. generals serving in Afghanistan have often complained
that Pakistan, while fighting the Pakistani Taliban, has allowed
other militant groups to have safe havens in its tribal regions.
Some analysts have speculated that the Pakistani Taliban's
offer of a ceasefire is aimed at stalling an operation in North
Waziristan.
Mullah Tamanchey, the target of Sunday's bombing, is the
leader of a small militant faction affiliated with the Taliban
and opposed polio vaccination. Some militants say the health
campaign is a cover for spying or a plot to sterilize Muslims.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Mubasher
Bukhari; Editing by Paul Tait and Simon Cameron-Moore)