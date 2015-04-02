ISLAMABAD April 2 Pakistan's newly established military courts have just sentenced six men to death after saying they were involved in terrorism, the military spokesman said on Thursday.

"Army Chief confirms death sentence of 6 hard core terrorists tried by the recently established mililtary courts," Major General Asim Bajwa said in a message on social media website Twitter.

The men were involved in "a heinous act of terror," and manslaughter, suicide bombing, and the loss of life and property, he added. The exact charges were unclear. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)