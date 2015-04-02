(Updates with details and context)
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, April 2 Pakistan's new military
courts have sentenced six men to death for involvement in
terrorism and a seventh to life imprisonment, the military
spokesman said on Thursday.
"Army Chief confirms death sentence of 6 hard core
terrorists tried by the recently established military courts,"
Major General Asim Bajwa said in a message on Twitter.
"Seven hardcore terrorists involved in committing heinous
offences relating to terrorism, men slaughtering, suicide
bombing, abduction for ransom, colossal damage to life and
property were tried by military courts," the military said in a
subsequent statement that named the seven men.
It said those convicted could take their cases to the court
of appeal.
Pakistan established nine military courts in January after
Taliban gunmen attacked a school in Peshawar, killing 134 pupils
and 19 adults. The courts expanded the military's powers, giving
them the authority to try civilians accused of terrorism.
Critics say the new rules cede too much ground to the
military, which towers over Pakistani politics despite the
country's first ever handover of power from one civilian
government to another two years ago.
A recent Reuters investigation into military trials under
the old system found frequent allegations of torture. Families
of defendants claimed the accused were sometimes not given
lawyers or access to evidence.
It also found that military officials could dissolve courts
whose verdicts they disagreed with and retry the defendants.
Appeals took place after the military chief had confirmed the
death sentences, meaning any appeal judge who granted clemency
would have to overrule a powerful figure.
But many Pakistanis support the military courts, saying it
is necessary to bypass the moribund civilian system. The police
and civilian courts have been neglected for decades, the
conviction rate is very low and there is a backlog of more than
a million cases.
Police are frequently accused of torture and receive little
training in how to conduct an investigation. Lawyers and judges
are poorly paid and often subject to bribes or intimidation.
The Interior Ministry said last month more than 50 cases had
been sent to the military courts. It did not release details.
The military is holding thousands of people in internment
camps, according to a senior military official. It is not clear
when or if they will be tried.
