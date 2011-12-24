Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Islamabad September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's prime minister used a Christmas address on Saturday to downplay rumours of a dangerous rift between the government and the military that threatens to bring down the president after a memo alleging an army plot to seize power.

Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani told reporters at a Christian church in Islamabad he welcomed comments from army chief General Ashfaq Kayani, arguably the most powerful man in Pakistan, that the military had no plans to topple the civilian government.

"The clarification from the army chief yesterday is extremely well taken in the democratic circles," Gilani said. "There will definitely be an improvement because of it."

On Friday, Pakistan's military released a statement in which Kayani told his troops the military would continue to support democracy in Pakistan and that any talk the army was planning to take over was "speculation".

Rumours have swirled in recent weeks that President Asif Ali Zardari, who left Pakistan for medical treatment in Dubai earlier this month, would be forced out by the military, which ruled Pakistan for almost half of its 64-year history.

There are several scenarios under which Zardari could be forced out, although the military does not want to be seen interfering in civilian politics.

But it could still use its extensive influence to isolate Zardari, or offer him an honourable exit by guaranteeing he will not face prosecution on long-standing corruption charges.

The tension is a worrying sign for the region and for Pakistan's already uneasy relationship with its key ally, the United States.

Washington wants political stability in nuclear-armed Pakistan so that Islamabad can help fight militancy and help Western efforts to stabilise neighbouring Afghanistan.

TEMPERS FLARING

On Thursday, Gilani told parliament that any institution acting as a "state within a state" was unacceptable, a clear reference to the military.

Senior army officers told Reuters this week about the military's unhappiness with the deeply unpopular Zardari but also said any action to remove him would have to be taken within the constitution.

Another military source said on Friday tensions must be defused.

"Tempers are flaring, there is no doubt about that," the source told Reuters. "However, there are efforts to pacify the situation as well. And I hope they work, as under the current scenario, it is fast becoming a recipe for a head-on collision."

The army remains the arbiter of power in Pakistan and analysts say it has plenty of ways to pressure Zardari to step down, especially if a link is established between him and the memo, which sought U.S. help in averting a feared coup after al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in May.

In the past the army has forced Pakistani civilian leaders to resign and influenced judicial proceedings against them.

Some ruling party members have expressed concern that some Supreme Court justices are looking to re-open old corruption cases against Zardari -- who enjoys immunity as head of state -- in a bid to remove him.

The Supreme Court is also looking into a petition demanding an inquiry into what has become known as "memogate". Kayani has called for an investigation into the memo.

Zardari's spokesman said on Friday the president had resumed duties after returning from Dubai this week and had no intention of leaving over the scandal.

Although his position is largely ceremonial, Zardari wields considerable influence as leader of the ruling party and a forced departure would be humiliating for the civilian leadership.

Pakistan's next parliamentary elections are not due until 2013, although some opposition parties have been calling for early polls. Presidents are elected by legislators.

