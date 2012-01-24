Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (C) waves to supporters from the steps of the Supreme Court after his contempt hearing in Islamabad January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's army and intelligence chiefs met the prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, ahead of a trilateral summit on the future of Afghanistan.

Relations between civilians and the military are at their worst since a 1999 coup. At the meeting, Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani asked Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan to discuss reconciliation efforts there.

A senior government official told Reuters that Khar's visit was also to prepare for a U.S.-Pakistan-Afghanistan meeting to be held in Islamabad in the coming weeks.

Tensions are high over a mysterious memo, allegedly drafted on the direction of Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington, Husain Haqqani, which asked for U.S. help in reining in the military.

When an American businessman revealed his role in writing and delivering the memo late last year, the army was enraged. "Memogate" has locked President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on a two-day state visit to Myanmar, and the military in trench warfare.

Pakistan's Supreme Court last week adjourned a contempt hearing for Gilani in a case that could push him from office and is adding to pressure on the unpopular civilian government.

Gilani was in court to explain why he should not be charged with contempt for failing to reopen old corruption cases against Zardari. The government maintains Zardari has presidential immunity.

The military, despite being officially under civilian control, sets foreign and security policies. It attracted rare public criticism after U.S. special forces killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil in a raid in May 2011, an act seen by many Pakistanis as a violation of sovereignty.

The latest crisis has raised fears of further instability in the nuclear-armed nation fighting a Taliban insurgency.

The United States wants smooth ties between civilian and military leaders so that nuclear-armed Pakistan can help efforts to stabilise neighbouring Afghanistan, a top priority for President Barack Obama.

The military, which has ousted three civilian governments in coups since independence in 1947, has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its history.

