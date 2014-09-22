ISLAMABAD Sept 22 Pakistan has appointed Rizwan Akhtar, considered a close ally of its army chief, to head the country's most powerful intelligence agency, the military's press wing said on Monday.

Akhtar is currently head of the paramilitary Rangers in southeastern Sindh province and is considered to have extensive experience of counterinsurgency from a previous posting in the border region of South Waziristan.

He will take over as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence on Oct 1. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)