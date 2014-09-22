ISLAMABAD Sept 22 Pakistan has appointed Rizwan
Akhtar, considered a close ally of its army chief, to head the
country's most powerful intelligence agency, the military's
press wing said on Monday.
Akhtar is currently head of the paramilitary Rangers in
southeastern Sindh province and is considered to have extensive
experience of counterinsurgency from a previous posting in the
border region of South Waziristan.
He will take over as head of the Inter-Services Intelligence
on Oct 1.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)