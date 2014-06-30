(Updates with quote from resident)
By Jibran and Ahmad
PESHAWAR, June 30 The Pakistani army said it
launched a ground offensive on
Monday in a northwestern city considered a key Taliban
stronghold after two weeks of aerial bombing.
A military statement said soldiers had found underground
tunnels and bomb-making factories in Miranshah, the capital of
North Waziristan.
"After the evacuation of all the civil population, a ground
operation commenced in and around Miranshah early morning
today," it said. "A house to house search of Miranshah town is
being carried out by infantry troops and special service group."
Pakistan's allies, especially the United States, have urged
the government for years to eliminate Taliban strongholds in
North Waziristan, a remote and mountainous region that borders
Afghanistan.
The military launched its air operation on June 15, after
months of peace talks between the government and the militants
had made little progress. The government of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif had been eager to strike a peace deal with the militants.
But during the sporadic talks, the Taliban launched several
attacks, including an assault on Karachi airport that left 34
people dead.
The army then ordered the entire civilian population of
North Waziristan to evacuate. More than 450,000 people left
their homes.
Since the air operation began, 376 militants have been
killed and 19 have surrendered, the military said. It said many
of those killed were ethnic Uzbeks or Chinese Uighurs.
Seventeen soldiers had been killed.
The extent of civilian casualties is unclear. North
Waziristan has been completely sealed to outsiders and there is
no way to verify the military's death tolls.
Some men stayed behind to care for their homes and livestock
because they could not afford to pay for transport out of the
region.
Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Qutabkhel village in
Miranshah, is one of the few that stayed. He said that Monday
was the first time he had seen ground troops leave their heavily
guarded base since the operation began.
"Before leaving the army camp, the security forces targeted
adjoining villages and Miranshah bazaar through artillery and
tanks and then two helicopters were seen shelling the same area
where the troops later conducted house-to-house searches," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Islamabad and
Asim Tanveer in Multan; Editing by Nick Macfie)