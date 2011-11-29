ISLAMABAD Nov 29 Tethyan Copper, a joint
venture between Chile's Antofagasta and Barrick Gold
, said on Tuesday it had applied for international
arbitration after Pakistan's Baluchistan province rejected a
mining lease application for its Reko Diq project.
"We have to initiate arbitral proceedings in order to
protect our rights," Tim Livesey, CEO of Tethyan Copper Company
(TCC), said in a statement.
However, he said, TCC was open for talks with the
Baluchistan government to work towards an "amicable, negotiated
resolution of the dispute".
(Reporting by Zeeshan Haider; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)