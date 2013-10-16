By Saud Mehsud
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Oct 16 A suicide
bomber killed the law minister of a Pakistani province and seven
others on Wednesday as the country marked the Muslim festival of
Eid al-Adha.
Israr Gandapur was killed in his home as he greeted
residents of his village who had come to celebrate the holiday.
More than 30 people were wounded in the attack including
Gandapur's elder brother, said Irfan Mahsud, the assistant
commissioner in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, located nearly 300
km (190 miles) southwest of Islamabad.
"I saw so many dead people and injured people crying for
help," said eyewitness Haseeb Khan, whose new white holiday
clothes were drenched in blood.
"There were arms, legs and heads everywhere."
Ansar al Mujahideen, a group allied to but not part of the
Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The group's spokesman, Abu Baseer, said it was in
retaliation for the deaths of men killed during a July jailbreak
in the same city.
He was referring to a major operation by fighters from the
al Qaeda-linked Pakistani Taliban who disguised themselves as
police and broke 250 prisoners out of a jail.
Gandapur was killed in his home village of Kulachi, about 50
km west of Dera Ismail Khan. He was local chief and the law
minister for the northern Khyber Pakutunkhwa province, the
heartland of the Taliban.
The province is ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a party
led by former cricketer Imran Khan, which favours peace talks
with the Taliban. Gandapur is the most senior member of the
party to have been killed so far.
The Taliban have said they are open to talks.
But they also say they will not disarm, do not recognise the
Pakistani constitution, and will not talk to the government
until the army pulls back from their strongholds and all their
prisoners are released.