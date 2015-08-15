KARACHI Aug 15 A Pakistani minister has
resigned after alleging the former head of military intelligence
encouraged violent street demonstrations last year to try to
unseat the government, the information minister said on
Saturday.
The comments by Mushahid Ullah Khan, the federal minister
for the environment, have once again exposed the fragile balance
between Pakistan's fledgling civilian government and its
powerful military, which has a history of mounting coups.
On Friday, Pakistan's Independence Day, Khan gave an
interview to the BBC Urdu service about prolonged street
demonstrations last year, led by opposition politician Imran
Khan and fiery cleric Tahir ul-Qadri.
The two men had vowed to bring down the government over
allegations of election-rigging and corruption.
Khan alleged that a civilian intelligence agency had
recorded former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief
Lieutenant-General Zaheer-ul-Islam instructing protesters to
cause chaos.
The tape had been played to the prime minister and chief of
army staff, Khan said. He said he had not personally heard it.
Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid said Khan had submitted
his resignation to the prime minister, who was considering it.
Military spokesman Major-General Asim Bajwa quickly denied
the allegation.
"The story about any tape recording as being discussed in
media is totally baseless, unfounded and farthest from (the)
truth," he tweeted. "Such rumours are irresponsible, and
unprofessional."
The interview fed fevered speculation in a nation where the
relationship between the civilian government and the military is
constantly scrutinised for any hint of tension.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's victory in 2013 elections
marked Pakistan's first civilian-to-civilian transfer of power.
Relations between the government and military were initially
rocky, and the street demonstrations fed national unease.
Since then, relations have improved as Sharif has aligned
his position on security and foreign policy more closely to the
military.
He has slowed efforts to improve relations with neighbouring
India, Pakistan's nuclear rival. He has also handed the military
responsibility for security in Karachi, the country's biggest
and richest city, and put generals in charge of executing the
country's national counter-terrorism plan.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)