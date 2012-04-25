(Adds background)
ISLAMABAD, April 25 Pakistan successfully
test-fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Wednesday, the
military said, less than a week after rival India tested a
missile capable of delivering nuclear warheads as far as Beijing
and Eastern Europe.
Pakistan's Shaheen-1A is an intermediate range ballistic
missile, capable of reaching targets in India. Military
officials declined to specify the range of the missile.
The missile's impact point was in the Indian Ocean.
India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars since
they were carved out of British India in 1947. They conduct
missile tests regularly and inform each other in advance.
Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in May 1998, shortly after
India conducted similar tests.
U.S. intelligence estimates last year put the number of
nuclear weapons deployed by Pakistan at 90 to 110. Analysts say
the strategic U.S. ally's nuclear arsenal is the fastest growing
in the world.
Pakistan, like neighbouring India, is not a signatory to the
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).
(Reporting by Sheree Sardar and Qasim Nauman; Editing by
Rebecca Conway and Robert Birsel)