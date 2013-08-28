By Jibran Ahmad
| PESHAWAR
PESHAWAR Pakistan Aug 28 Pakistani officials
have begun offering mediation in a mobile courtroom to test
whether it can help clear clogged courts.
The courtroom-on-a-bus will mediate small civil cases, minor
criminal cases and juvenile cases, Hayat Ali Shah, the head of
the provincial judicial academy, said Wednesday.
Cases can drag on for decades in Pakistan - there are 1.4
million pending nationally.
Some families of victims, frustrated with the moribund
courts, turn to all-male gatherings of elders called jirgas
instead. These offer instant decisions, but have sentenced
people to be buried alive, gang-raped or stoned to death.
Judicial problems have also helped win the Taliban support
when the militants offered Islamic courts dispensing swift
justice.
Officials hope that new mediation can offer an alternative
to the Taliban courts and traditional jirgas.
"Through this system we are trying to institutionalise
mediation so that there is less of a chance that a citizen's
rights will be violated," Shah said.
The mobile court heard 29 cases in its wood paneled
courtroom on its first day in Peshawar on Tuesday. It freed
juveniles from jail, heard property disputes and imposed small
fines.
"I got justice within 10 minutes in the mobile court. My
case was running for the past six months in the court of the
civil judge," property dealer Adnan Khan said.
The government hopes to launch 11 more buses this year with
funding from the U.N.
But lawyer Salman Raja said mediation could only work in
small cases. For serious crimes, Pakistan needed more judges and
better training for police, lawyers and judges, he said.
(Addition reporting and writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)