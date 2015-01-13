Jan 13 Pakistan Mobile Communications (Mobilink)
, the country's largest telecommunications operator,
plans to raise 6.9 billion rupees ($68.6 million) via Islamic
bonds this quarter, Pakistan Credit Rating Agency said in a
statement.
The sukuk, which will be listed, have been rated AA by the
rating agency and will include a partial credit guarantee of 966
million rupees.
The sukuk would help fund the network expansion of Mobilink,
a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Telecom Holding, which is in
turn majority-owned by Russia's VimpelCom.
The credit guarantee will be extended by Mauritius-based
GuarantCo, a specialised financial guarantor indirectly owned by
the development agencies of Britain, Switzerland, Sweden and the
Netherlands.
Credit guarantees for sukuk are rare because of the
profit-sharing nature of Islamic finance, but they could prove
to be an important development, attracting a wider range of
corporate and sovereign issuers to the Islamic bond market.
Last month, Export Development Canada helped secure $78
million for a deal involving the lease of four Bombardier planes
to Ethiopian Airlines, the first sharia-compliant transaction in
Africa's aviation sector.
Britain's export credit agency expects to guarantee a sukuk
issued by a Gulf-based customer of European plane maker Airbus
early this year.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)