By Mubasher Bukhari
LAHORE, Pakistan, July 14 A Pakistani court
granted bail on Tuesday to a supermodel jailed for four months
on charges of attempting to smuggle out of the country more than
half a million dollars in cash, her lawyer said.
Ayyan Ali's famous grey eyes have fronted campaigns for
designer clothes, ice-cream and mobile phones. But her career
crashed down after the 21-year-old singer of "Making Dollars"
was detained at Islamabad airport on March 14 with a case
stuffed with hundred-dollar bills.
By law, no more than $10,000 in cash may be taken out of
Pakistan. Ali says she was waiting to give the funds from a
property sale to her brother, who was arriving on a flight.
"She will be out of jail, probably by tomorrow evening,"
said her lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa, after the Lahore High Court
granted bail.
The case shone a spotlight on the lax enforcement of laws
against money laundering and smuggling in the nuclear-armed
nation of 180 million people that is plagued by drug
trafficking, militancy, corruption and crime.
Politicians frequently accuse each other of smuggling large
sums of ill-gotten cash abroad, but the crumbling justice system
is rarely able to investigate or prove such claims in court.
Ali's case has riveted Pakistanis, many of whom feel she was
unfairly singled out. A Facebook page demanding her freedom has
attracted more than 87,000 fans.
Commentators have speculated on Ali's ties to the powerful
after several politicians and one of Pakistan's most famous
tycoons publicly denied any connection with her.
Ali made her first court appearance in an all-concealing
traditional burqa, but later wore large sunglasses, jeans and
hooded sweatshirts.
"She was a bit disturbed behind bars, but she never showed
that she was getting demoralized," Khosa said. "She always
attended the court's proceedings with a fresh look."
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)