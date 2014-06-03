A supporter of Pakistan's Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) political party holds a poster with a picture of their leader Altaf Hussain during a rally along with others to demonstrate solidarity with their leader in Karachi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

LONDON Exiled Pakistani politician Altaf Hussain, leader of the powerful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was arrested in London on Tuesday, a spokesman for the party said.

Police have said a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering during an early morning raid on a house in northwest London but have declined to confirm his identity.

A police spokesman said special operations officers were continuing to search the property and that no further details were available.

A spokesman at the MQM headquarters in north London confirmed Hussain had been arrested and said the party would release more details at a news conference in Karachi shortly.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Stephen Addison)