Venezuela death toll rises as unrest enters fourth week
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
LONDON Exiled Pakistani politician Altaf Hussain, leader of the powerful Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was arrested in London on Tuesday, a spokesman for the party said.
Police have said a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering during an early morning raid on a house in northwest London but have declined to confirm his identity.
A police spokesman said special operations officers were continuing to search the property and that no further details were available.
A spokesman at the MQM headquarters in north London confirmed Hussain had been arrested and said the party would release more details at a news conference in Karachi shortly.
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a poison gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.