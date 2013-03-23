* Says bail arranged in advance would prevent his arrest
* Does not fear Taliban or other security threats
By Amena Bakr
DUBAI, March 23 Pakistan's former president
Pervez Musharraf said on Saturday he has been granted bail in
advance to avoid being arrested upon his planned return home on
Sunday following nearly four years of self-imposed exile.
Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup, resigned in 2008
when his allies lost a vote and a new government threatened him
with impeachment. He left the country a year later.
"This is a pre-arrest bail, or pre-arrival bail, and it has
been granted on all cases, there is no question on me getting
arrested when I land in Pakistan," he told Reuters in an
interview in Dubai.
The former army general faces charges of failing to provide
adequate security to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto before
her assassination in 2007. He also faces charges in connection
with the death of a Baluch separatist leader.
Musharraf said he will spend the first few days upon his
return in the port city of Karachi before going to Islamabad to
deal with his legal problems.
"My arrest warrants were merely because of non-appearance in
the courts, not that there is any case proven against me," he
said. "When I appear in the courts...the reason for my arrest
should disappear."
Earlier this month, Musharraf said he planned to take part
in upcoming parliamentary elections, and hopes his presence in
the country would build up his support base.
"Certainly there is support all over Pakistan in all
provinces, but I call it dispersed support. What needs to be
done is to consolidate this support," he said.
"Dispersed support is weak support when you consolidate all
of that it turns into strong support. But this is not possible
without my going there. I have to lead from the front, this
can't be done by remote control sitting outside."
It remains unclear whether Musharraf will manage to regain
influence in Pakistan, where strong contenders for the election
include Nawaz Sharif, the man he ousted in a military coup, and
cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.
Musharraf said he had not received any political or
financial support from Saudi Arabia.
"I'm not looking forward to coming on the shoulders of
external support. I have to have the support of the people of
Pakistan," he said.
SECURITY THREAT
On Saturday, Pakistan's Taliban said in a video that they
would despatch suicide bombers and snipers to kill the former
president and send him to "hell".
Musharraf dismissed these threat and said they will not stop
his return.
"They have been trying to 'send me to hell' after 9/11 which
means that it's 12 years now, which means they haven't been able
to do that," he said. "I'm not the kind to get scared, I don't
care about them."
Musharraf angered the Taliban and other groups by joining
the U.S. war on terror following the September 11 attacks and by
later launching a major crackdown on militants in Pakistan.
He said he expects the government to provide him with
security but so far there had been no response to his request
and he was bringing private security with him.
"I'm not scared, I'm emotionally looking forward to going
back to Pakistan."
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Michael Roddy)