Jan 19 Former Pakistan president Pervez
Musharraf said on Thursday he may delay his planned return home
later this month, blaming the country's current instability.
Here is a look at Pakistan's troubles over the last 40
years:
December 1971 - Full-scale war breaks out between India and
Pakistan over East Pakistan. It ends with surrender of 90,000
Pakistani troops and leads to creation of Bangladesh.
July 1977 - Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is deposed in
a military coup and imprisoned; army chief General Mohammad
Zia-ul-Haq takes power, imposes martial law and promises
elections.
April 1979 - Bhutto is hanged on a disputed conviction for
conspiring to commit political murder. In October, Zia postpones
elections indefinitely, and bans political parties.
February 1985 - Elections held. Zia sworn in as president
for five-year term in March.
August 1988 - Zia dies in plane crash in Pakistan.
November 1988 - Benazir Bhutto, daughter of Zulfikar, wins
elections.
August 1990 - President Ghulam Ishaq Khan sacks Bhutto and
cabinet for corruption and abuse of power. State of emergency
declared. In November, Nawaz Sharif is elected prime minister.
1993 - Ishaq Khan dismisses Sharif's government, accusing it
of corruption. Bhutto becomes prime minister again.
November 1996 - President Farooq Leghari sacks Bhutto and
calls elections, which Sharif wins.
October 1999 - Army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in
bloodless coup. Sworn in as president in June 2001, he wins
controversial referendum extending his rule for five more years
in April 2002.
March 9, 2007 - Musharraf suspends Supreme Court Chief
Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry on charges of misconduct, setting off
protests by lawyers and opposition politicians. Top court
reinstates Chaudhry in July.
July - Musharraf orders troops to storm the Red Mosque in
Islamabad to crush a Taliban-style movement. About 105 people
are killed. A wave of militant attacks and suicide bombings
follow.
July 20 - Supreme Court reinstates Chief Justice Chaudhry,
dealing a blow to Musharraf's authority.
Oct. 19, 2007 - At least 139 people killed in suicide bomb
attack on Benazir Bhutto's motorcade as the former prime
minister is driven through Karachi after arriving from eight
years of exile. It is one of Pakistan's deadliest bombings.
Dec. 27 - Bhutto is killed in a gun and bomb attack on Dec.
27 after a rally in Rawalpindi. At least 16 others are killed in
the attack.
Aug. 18, 2008 - President Musharraf resigns after the ruling
coalition agrees to launch impeachment proceedings against him.
September - Parliament elect Pakistan People's Party's (PPP)
Asif Ali Zardari - widower of Benazir Bhutto - as president.
Nov. 26-29 - An attack on Mumbai in November kills 166
people and targeted foreigners as well as Indians. The
Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group once nurtured by the
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency to fight India in
Kashmir, was blamed for the attack.
July 17, 2009 - Pakistan's Supreme Court quashes a
nine-year-old hijacking conviction against former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif, clearing at least one hurdle to him eventually
seeking power.
August 2010 - The worst floods in Pakistan kill more than
1,750 people, affect more than 18 million and inflict nearly $43
billion worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture.
March 30, 2011 - India's and Pakistan's prime ministers meet
during a World Cup cricket match in a symbolic gesture aimed at
rebuilding ties shattered by the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
May 2 - A unilateral raid by U.S. special forces kills al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, humiliating
Pakistan's military.
November 26 - U.S.-Pakistan relations plunge into crisis
when NATO helicopters and fighter jets kills 24 Pakistani troops
in attacks on two military outposts in northwest Pakistan.
Jan. 15, 2012 - Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani rejects a
demand by the country's powerful army chief that he clarify or
retract his criticism of the army and spy agency, raising
tensions further.
- Gilani criticises Army Chief General Ashfaq Kayani and the
director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency
Lieutenant-General Ahmed Shuja Pasha for filing court papers in
a case involving a mysterious memo that has pitted the military
against the civilian government.
Jan. 19 - The Supreme Court adjourns a contempt hearing
until February for Prime Minister Gilani. He was in court to
explain why he should not be charged with contempt for failing
to re-open old corruption cases against President Zardari.
