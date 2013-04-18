Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ISLAMABAD April 18 A Pakistani court ordered the arrest of former president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday, television channels reported.
The former army chief returned to Pakistan last month after nearly four years of self-imposed exile to contest a May 11 general election, despite the possibility of arrest on various charges and death threats from the Pakistani Taliban. (Created by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)