ISLAMABAD Oct 25 A Pakistani court extended the
custody of former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Friday, dampening
hopes he would be able to leave the country any time soon
following months under house arrest and legal wrangling over his
fate.
Musharraf was arrested two weeks ago on charges related a
2007 raid on a radical mosque - just as his lawyer announced the
former ruler was free to leave the country after being granted
bail in another, unrelated case.
"The judicial magistrate extended the custody of Pervez
Musharraf till October 29," Iftikhar Chattha, an investigation
officer, told Reuters, adding that the investigation had not yet
finished.
Musharraf seized power in a 1999 coup but was forced into
exile nine years later after a showdown with the judiciary. He
returned to Pakistan this year to contest May elections but was
barred from standing by a flurry of court cases.
The arrest of Musharraf - a former army chief - was
unprecedented in a country ruled by the powerful military for
more than half of its life.
Despite his arrest, Musharraf is not being held in a jail
with common criminals. Friday's hearing was held at his villa on
the outskirts of Islamabad. The house has been declared a
sub-jail by the authorities.
