ISLAMABAD, March 16 Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the government to lift a ban on travel by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, paving the way for him to leave the country while awaiting trial for treason, among other charges.

The departure of Musharraf, who has faced a battery of court cases since returning home from exile in 2013, would remove a source of friction between the powerful army and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Musharraf, who ousted Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999, ruled Pakistan until 2008, when he stepped down in the face of mass protests. His lawyers have said he is in poor health. (Reporting and writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)