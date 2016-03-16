ISLAMABAD, March 16 Pakistan's Supreme Court on
Wednesday ordered the government to lift a ban on travel by
former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, paving the way for him
to leave the country while awaiting trial for treason, among
other charges.
The departure of Musharraf, who has faced a battery of court
cases since returning home from exile in 2013, would remove a
source of friction between the powerful army and Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif.
Musharraf, who ousted Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999,
ruled Pakistan until 2008, when he stepped down in the face of
mass protests. His lawyers have said he is in poor health.
(Reporting and writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)