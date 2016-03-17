ISLAMABAD, March 18 Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf left Pakistan on Friday for medical treatment in Dubai after the government lifted a travel ban imposed on him as he awaited a trial on treason and other charges, his spokesman said.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the government to lift the travel ban on Musharraf, paving the way for him to leave the country.

"General Pervez Musharraf has left the country for Dubai," his spokesman Mohammad Amjad told Reuters.

The departure of Musharraf, who has faced a battery of court cases since returning home from self-imposed exile in 2013, will remove a source of friction between the army and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Then army chief Musharraf overthrew Sharif in a 1999 coup and ruled Pakistan until 2008 when he stepped down in the face of widespread opposition to his rule.

His lawyers argued that he needed to travel abroad for medical treatment and to visit his ailing mother in Dubai. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Richard Pullin)