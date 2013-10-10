By Amjad Ali and Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD Oct 10 Pakistan rearrested former
president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday after accusations that he
was personally responsible for the deaths of more than 100
people when he ordered commandos to storm the Red Mosque in
2007.
The operation at the radical mosque in the capital of
Islamabad followed a week-long standoff between the mosque's
supporters and security forces.
The rearrest came after Musharraf had been granted bail in
three other cases and his lawyer said on Wednesday he was
cleared to leave the country.
A complaint against Musharraf in the Red Mosque case was
registered last month on the orders of a judge. Police
superintendent Mohammed Rizwan said Musharraf had been accused
but not formally charged.
Musharraf, then head of the army, took power in a 1999 coup
but was ousted by popular protests led by the country's
judiciary. He went into exile in 2008 but returned earlier this
year in an abortive attempt to launch a political career.
His arrest broke a tradition that Pakistan's powerful army
chiefs are never arrested, even after they leave office. The
military has ruled Pakistan for more than half of the country's
history.