DUBAI Jan 8 Former Pakistani President
Pervez Musharraf plans to travel to Saudi Arabia soon to gather
support for his political comeback, Saudi and Pakistani sources
told Reuters on Sunday.
Musharraf, who has been living abroad since he resigned in
disgrace in 2008, has said he plans to return to Pakistan this
month, despite possible arrest, in order to participate in a
parliamentary election due by 2013.
"Musharraf will be travelling to Saudi soon in order to get
support before he goes back to Pakistan," said a Gulf-based
Saudi source familiar with the matter. A Pakistani source
confirmed that Musharraf, who is in Dubai, was to travel to
Saudi Arabia soon.
The source declined to say what form of support the former
president is seeking. But some reports have said that Musharraf,
who faces possible arrest on charges that he had failed to
provide adequate security to former Prime Minister Benazir
Bhutto before her assassination in 2007, will seek Saudi
guarantees that he would not be detained.
Saudi Arabia, which has considerable influence in Pakistan
because of its economic support, has expressed concern over the
friction between the army and the government in recent months.
"The stability of Pakistan is very important to the region
and has to be maintained," said a second source familiar with
the matter.
On Sunday, Musharraf is scheduled to address a rally via
video in Pakistan's biggest city and commercial hub, Karachi,
sources in his recently formed All Pakistan Muslim League said.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Sami Aboudi)