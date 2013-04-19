Police officers are seen outside the residence of Pakistan's former President and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf, on the outskirts of Islamabad April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD Pakistani police took former president Pervez Musharraf into custody at their Islamabad headquarters on Friday, hours after a court had ordered him placed under house arrest, Musharraf's spokesman said.

Mohammed Amjad said police had escorted the former army chief from his residence on the edge of the capital to a guest house at the city's police headquarters where he will spend two days on remand ahead of a court hearing.

Amjad said the police had moved Musharraf because a senior police official had failed to issue paperwork needed to comply with the judge's order to detain him at his home. There was no immediate comment from police.

