ASADABAD, Afghanistan Nov 28 The border between Kunar in Afghanistan and Mohmand in Pakistan is irrelevant for the people who live there, and regularly criss-cross it on a dirt road, but for troops fighting in the area it is a dangerous and confusing line in the sand.

Densely forested and lightly populated, the area is a haven for Taliban insurgents targeting the armies of both nations, and who put the border their enemies cannot cross to great tactical use.

Confusion about who was firing, and from where, may have contributed to a NATO air attack on a Pakistani border outpost on Saturday, that killed 24 soldiers.

Western and Afghan officials say there was cross-border fire before air support was called in; the Pakistani army denies this and says the attack was unprovoked.

Afghan Taliban commanders, who have been known to fire from near army bases and civilian homes to hinder their targets' response, said they were not operating in the area that evening.

People from the Mohmand tribe live on both sides of the ill-marked border with Pakistan, that the Afghans call "Point Zero", but pay little heed to. They pass through it daily on a dirt track, without passport or ID, for business or to see relatives.

They also watch waves of militants wash by in both directions, pursued by soldiers who have to stop at wherever they think the border is; not always the same for Afghans and Pakistanis.

"When there is an operation from the Pakistani side, the Taliban flee into Afghanistan and when Afghan and foreign troops conduct operations, the insurgents flee into Pakistan," said influential Mohmand tribal leader, Abdul Wahed Khan, reached by phone from Asadabad, the capital of Afghanistan's Kunar province.

At the southern edge of Kunar, the border region is a rough, and sometimes lawless place, where locals who are mostly farmers and shepherds carry both weapons and mobile phones -- but have to trek up to mountain tops to get a signal.

Timber is a huge business but dominated by the Taliban and their supporters, who fell trees and smuggle them into Pakistan.

WHERE IS THE BORDER?

The border is supposed to be marked by the Durand line, named after a British colonial administrator who helped decide its course in the late 19th century. But it has been contested almost since it was laid down, and the wilder mountain areas it is both unclear and ignored by locals.

For the soldiers fighting there, Afghan, Pakistani and from the NATO-led coalition, the confusion can be deadly.

"The border is in dispute. I mean this is the Durand line, and when ... you lay out maps of where the border is, there will be differences of multiples of kilometres, in some cases even a five kilometre difference, in where the border is," one senior alliance official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive border issues, said recently.

Pakistani outposts have been creeping closer to where Afghanistan thinks the border lies over three decades of war, said Khan, the Mohmand tribal elder.

Decades ago, when Pakistan's tribes and army were backing the Mujahideen battling the Soviet Army, they had the support of many locals for setting up nearby combat posts, but some Afghans now fear their territory is being annexed.

"Pakistani troops this year have moved up their outposts closer to the borderline which has created problems for us," said a senior Afghan border policeman, who suggested the NATO attack was in a grey area that once belonged to Kabul.

"I can't really say that's part of Afghanistan because that area where the operation took place is under the control of Pakistani forces," he told Reuters, adding that the outposts were unusually well-built concrete ones.

The Pakistani post that was attacked was just 200 metres (yards) inside the country, Pakistani security officials said, in an area that many villagers have fled after years of fighting.

The mountainous terrain means the soldiers rarely leave their camps, even though the Pakistani Taliban -- who briefly controlled parts of the area in 2007 and 2008 -- have bases across the border and regularly stage attacks from there, the security forces said.

CONFUSION AND COORDINATION

The NATO-led alliance has been open about the challenge the murky border and its difficult terrain poses.

"NATO's mandate stops at the border, period ... There are enemy elements moving back and forth," said the official who discussed border issues.

"When we receive attacks from the vicinity of the border, we shoot back, likewise the Pakistanis have done the same thing."

Confusion at the border caused Pakistan casualties from a NATO attack in September last year, and U.S. forces complained in recent months of a rise in cross-border rocket fire.

In October the top Pakistani, NATO and Afghan generals sat down to agree a "mechanism for increased coordination", and General John Allen, commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, was in Pakistan for meetings just before the attack.

Pakistan has said there is a hotline to help prevent confusion during attacks; ISAF declined comment on the hotline or how it might work.

But military experts say the strike seems an unusual error for NATO even if the mechanisms were down, because Pakistan has long provided maps clearly identifying the locations of its well-established border posts.

The ones that were hit at the weekend are reported to have been concrete bunkers, and Pakistan said that their locations had been provided to NATO.

Before an air strike, pilots should either be able to see for themselves that the target is a hostile threat, or have a forward air controller saying that it is a target -- and usually the coordinates would be checked against a map of the region with notes of where friendly forces and civilians are located.

"If this is a fixed point (that has been attacked) it should have been recorded on all the NATO maps," said Graham Cundy, a military specialist at Diligence, a UK-based security and intelligence consultancy.

"To me it seems incredible ... that we have struck it, because we should know it is a fixed point and the Pakistanis are in it, and in what way was it therefore demonstrating hostile intent?" (additional reporting by Rafiq Shirzad in JALALABAD and Jibran Ahmad in PESHAWAR; Writing by Emma Graham-Harrison; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)