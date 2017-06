ISLAMABAD Nov 26 NATO helicopters from Afghanistan intruded into northwest Pakistan and attacked a military check post near the border, killing eight troops and wounding four, Pakistani intelligence officials said.

A military spokesman confirmed the attack in the Pakistani tribal region of Mohmand and said casualties had been reported, but gave no details.

A spokesman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Kabul said the coalition there was aware of "an incident" near the border and was gathering more information. (Reporting by Augustine Anthony; Editing by Chris Allbritton and Nick Macfie)