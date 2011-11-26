* PM denounces attack on outposts
By Shams Momand
YAKKAGHUND, Pakistan, Nov 26 NATO helicopters
and fighter jets attacked two military outposts in northwest
Pakistan on Saturday, killing as many as 28 troops and plunging
U.S.-Pakistan relations deeper into crisis.
Pakistan retaliated by shutting down NATO supply
routes into Afghanistan, used for sending in nearly half of the
alliance's land shipments. It also said it would ask U.S. forces
to quit an air base used for CIA drone strikes on militants.
The attack is the worst incident of its kind since Pakistan
uneasily allied itself with Washington following the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States.
The NATO-led force in Afghanistan confirmed that NATO
aircraft had probably killed Pakistani soldiers in an area close
to the Afghan-Pakistani border.
"Close air support was called in, in the development of the
tactical situation, and it is what highly likely caused the
Pakistan casualties," said General Carsten Jacobson, spokesman
for the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).
He added he could not confirm the number of casualties, but
ISAF was investigating. "We are aware that Pakistani soldiers
perished. We don't know the size, the magnitude," he said.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani said the
killings were "an attack on Pakistan's sovereignty", adding: "We
will not let any harm come to Pakistan's sovereignty and
solidarity."
The Foreign Office said it would take up the matter "in the
strongest terms" with NATO and the United States, while the
Chief of Army Staff, General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani, said steps
would be taken to respond "to this irresponsible act".
"A strong protest has been launched with NATO/ISAF in which
it has been demanded that strong and urgent action be taken
against those responsible for this aggression."
Two military officials said up to 28 troops had been killed
and 11 wounded in the attack on the outposts, about 2.5 km (1.5
miles) from the Afghan border. The Pakistani military said 24
troops were killed and 13 wounded.
EARLY MORNING ATTACK
The attack took place around 2 a.m. (2100 GMT) in the Baizai
area of Mohmand, where Pakistani troops are fighting Taliban
militants. Across the border is Afghanistan's Kunar province,
which has seen years of heavy fighting.
"Pakistani troops effectively responded immediately in
self-defence to NATO/ISAF's aggression with all available
weapons," the Pakistani military statement said.
The commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, General
John R. Allen, offered his condolences to the family of
Pakistani soldiers who "may have been killed or injured".
Around 40 troops were stationed at the outposts, military
sources said. Two officers were reported among the dead. "They
without any reasons attacked on our post and killed soldiers
asleep," said a senior Pakistani officer, requesting anonymity.
The border is often poorly marked, and Afghan and Pakistani
maps have differences of several kilometres in some places,
military officials have said.
However Pakistani military spokesman Major-General Athar
Abbas said NATO had been given maps of the area, with Pakistani
military posts identified.
"When the other side is saying there is a doubt about this,
there is no doubt about it. These posts have been marked and
handed over to the other side for marking on their maps and are
clearly inside Pakistani territory."
The incident occurred a day after Allen met Kayani
to discuss border control and enhanced cooperation.
A senior military source told Reuters that after the meeting
that set out "to build confidence and trust, these kind of
attacks should not have taken place".
BLOCKED SUPPLIES
Pakistan is a vital land route for nearly half of NATO
supplies shipped overland to its troops in Afghanistan, a NATO
spokesman said. Land shipments account for about two thirds of
the alliance's cargo shipments into Afghanistan.
Hours after the raid, NATO supply trucks and fuel tankers
bound for Afghanistan were stopped at Jamrud town in the Khyber
tribal region near the city of Peshawar, officials said.
The border crossing at Chaman in southwestern Baluchistan
province was also closed, Frontier Corps officials said.
A meeting of the cabinet's defence committee convened by
Gilani "decided to close with immediate effect NATO/ISAF
logistics supply lines," according to a statement issued by
Gilani's office.
The committee decided to ask the United States to vacate,
within 15 days, the Shamsi Air Base, a remote installation in
Baluchistan used by U.S. forces for drone strikes which has long
been at the centre of a dispute between Islamabad and
Washington.
The meeting also decided the government would "revisit and
undertake a complete review of all programmes, activities and
cooperative arrangements with US/NATO/ISAF, including
diplomatic, political, military and intelligence".
A similar incident on Sept 30, 2010, which killed
two Pakistani service personnel, led to the closure of one of
NATO's supply routes through Pakistan for 10 days. NATO
apologised for that incident, which it said happened when NATO
gunships mistook warning shots by Pakistani forces for a
militant attack.
Relations between the United States and Pakistan
were strained by the killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden
by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May, which Pakistan called
a flagrant violation of sovereignty.
Pakistan's jailing of a CIA contractor and U.S. accusations
that Pakistan backed a militant attack on the U.S. embassy in
Kabul have added to the tensions.
"This will have a catastrophic effect on Pakistan-U.S.
relations. The public in Pakistan are going to go berserk on
this," said Charles Heyman, senior defence analyst at British
military website Armedforces.co.uk.
Other analysts, including Rustam Shah Mohmand, a
former ambassador to Afghanistan, predicted Pakistan would
protest and close the supply lines for some time, but that
ultimately "things will get back to normal".
