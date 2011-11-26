YAKKAGHUND, Pakistan Nov 26 NATO
helicopters from Afghanistan intruded into northwest Pakistan
and attacked a military check post near the border on Saturday,
killing up to 25 troops and wounding 14, Pakistani military
officials said.
A senior Pakistani military officer said efforts were under
way to bring the bodies to the headquarters of Mohmand tribal
region from their post located on hilltops near the Afghan
border.
"The latest attack by NATO forces on our post would have
serious repercussions as they without any reason attacked on our
post and killed soldiers asleep," he said, requesting anonymity
because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; Writing by Chris Allbritton;
Editing by Nick Macfie)