Pakistan pulled out of an international conference on the future of Afghanistan,
its latest angry riposte after a cross-border attack by NATO that killed 24 of
its soldiers and plunged the conflict-plagued region deeper into crisis.
Double-click on codes in brackets to read stories.
MAIN STORIES
> Angry Pakistan to boycott Afghanistan talks
> Pakistan PM: No more 'business as usual' with U.S.
> US-Pakistan ties troubled but repairable - US general
> China paper says U.S. fans terror by Pakistan attack
> NATO acknowledges Afghan civilian deaths
ANALYSIS
> Attack hands Pakistan a chance to squeeze U.S.
> U.S., Pakistani co-dependence may prevent rupture
BACKGROUND
> NATO supply routes into Afghanistan
> Ties between Pakistan and U.S. in crisis
> Key political risks in Pakistan
> Pakistan blog blogs.reuters.com/pakistan/
GRAPHICS
- Afghanistan supply routes link.reuters.com/dyh35s
- Afghanistan transition link.reuters.com/wap35s
EARLIER STORIES
> Afghan border confusion bedevils NATO, Pakistan troops
> US concerned attack will affect Pakistan relations
> Rage grips Pakistan over NATO attack
> China lends support to Pakistan after NATO attack
> Pakistan stops NATO supplies after raid kills up to 28
(World Desk Asia +65 6870 3815)