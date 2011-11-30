A senior Pakistani army official has said a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers was a deliberate, blatant act of aggression, hardening Pakistan's stance on an incident that could hurt efforts to stabilise Afghanistan. Double-click on codes in brackets to read stories. MAIN STORIES > Pakistan army says NATO attack was blatant aggression > U.S. prepares to vacate Pakistan air base > Angry Pakistan to boycott Afghanistan talks > Pakistan PM: No more 'business as usual' with U.S. ANALYSIS > Attack hands Pakistan a chance to squeeze U.S. > U.S., Pakistani co-dependence may prevent rupture BACKGROUND > NATO supply routes into Afghanistan > Ties between Pakistan and U.S. in crisis > Key political risks in Pakistan > Pakistan blog blogs.reuters.com/pakistan/ GRAPHICS - Afghanistan supply routes link.reuters.com/dyh35s - Afghanistan transition link.reuters.com/wap35s EARLIER STORIES > US-Pakistan ties troubled but repairable - US general > China paper says U.S. fans terror by Pakistan attack > Afghan border confusion bedevils NATO, Pakistan troops > US concerned attack will affect Pakistan relations > Rage grips Pakistan over NATO attack > Pakistan stops NATO supplies after raid kills up to 28 (World Desk Asia +65 6870 3815)