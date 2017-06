ISLAMABAD Nov 30 A senior Pakistani army official has said the NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers was a deliberate, blatant act of aggression, hardening Pakistan's stance on an incident which could hurt efforts to stabilise Afghanistan.

In a briefing to editors carried in local newspapers on Wednesday, Major-General Ishfaq Nadeem, director general of military operations, also said NATO forces were alerted they were attacking Pakistani posts, but helicopters kept firing. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sugita Katyal)