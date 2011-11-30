ISLAMABAD Nov 30 A senior Pakistani army
official has said a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24
soldiers was a deliberate, blatant act of aggression, hardening
Pakistan's stance on an incident which could hurt efforts to
stabilise Afghanistan.
In a briefing to editors carried in local newspapers on
Wednesday, Major-General Ishfaq Nadeem, director general of
military operations, also said NATO forces were alerted they
were attacking Pakistani posts, but helicopters kept firing.
"Detailed information of the posts was already with ISAF
International Security Assistance Force), including map
references, and it was impossible that they did not know these
to be our posts," The News quoted Nadeem as saying in the
briefing held at army headquarters on Tuesday.
The NATO attack early Saturday shifted attention away from
Pakistan's widely questioned performance against militants who
cross its border to attack U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan,
and has given the military a chance to reassert itself.
On Tuesday, Pakistan pulled out of an international
conference on Afghanistan, an angry riposte after the attack by
NATO plunged the region deeper into crisis.
Islamabad's decision to boycott next week's meeting in Bonn,
Germany, will deprive the talks of a key player that could nudge
Taliban militants into a peace process as NATO combat troops
prepare to leave Afghanistan in 2014.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday
she regretted Pakistan's decision to boycott next week's
international conference on Afghanistan but hoped to secure
Islamabad's cooperation in future.
"Nothing will be gained by turning our backs on mutually
beneficial cooperation. Frankly it is regrettable that Pakistan
has decided not to attend the conference in Bonn," Clinton told
a news conference in South Korea.
The army, which has ruled the country for more than half of
its history and sets security and foreign policy, faced strong
criticism from both the Pakistani public and its ally, the
United States, after the secret U.S. raid that killed Osama bin
Laden.
The al Qaeda leader had apparently been living in a
Pakistani garrison town for years before U.S. special forces
found and killed him in a unilateral operation.
Pakistanis criticised the military for failing to protect
their sovereignty, and angry U.S. officials wondered whether
some members of military intelligence had sheltered him.
The army seems to have regained its confidence, and
anti-NATO protests suggest it has won the support of the public
in a country where anti-American sentiment runs high even on
rare occasions when relations with Washington are healthy.
Exactly what happened at the Pakistani posts along an unruly
and poorly defined border is still unclear. NATO has promised to
investigate.
A Western official and an Afghan security official who
requested anonymity said NATO troops were responding to fire
from across the border. Pakistan said earlier the attack was
unprovoked.
Both the Western and Pakistani explanations are possibly
correct: that a retaliatory attack by NATO troops took a tragic,
mistaken turn in harsh terrain where differentiating friend from
foe can be difficult.
Nadeem was adamant that all communications channels had
informed NATO that it was attacking Pakistani positions.
"They continued regardless, with impunity," The News quoted
him as saying.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sugita Katyal)