* US general denies attack was deliberate
* NATO ignored warnings, kept firing - Pakistan general
By Phil Stewart, Augustine Anthony and Rebecca Conway
WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 The top U.S.
military officer on Wednesday denied allegations by a senior
army official in Islamabad that a NATO attack that killed 24
Pakistani soldiers was a deliberate act of aggression.
Islamabad has reacted angrily to the attack last weekend,
which threatens to set back peace efforts in Afghanistan, by
pulling out of an international conference in Germany next week
on Afghanistan's future. It stood by its decision on Wednesday
despite German hopes to the contrary.
NATO helicopters and fighter jets attacked two military
border posts in northwest Pakistan on Saturday in the worst
incident of its kind since Islamabad allied itself with
Washington in 2001 in the war on militancy.
In comments carried in local newspapers on Wednesday that
characterized the attack as blatant aggression, Major General
Ishfaq Nadeem, Pakistan's director general of military
operations, said NATO forces were alerted they were attacking
Pakistani posts but helicopters kept firing.
"Detailed information of the posts was already with ISAF
(International Security Assistance Force), including map
references, and it was impossible that they did not know these
to be our posts," The News quoted Nadeem as saying at an
editors' briefing at army headquarters on Tuesday.
But General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Reuters in an interview, "The one
thing I will say publicly and categorically is that this was
not a deliberate attack."
Speaking as he flew back to Washington after a trip to
London, Dempsey said he was trying to discuss the incident with
Pakistan behind closed doors.
"Candidly we don't want to try to resolve this issue
through the media. No offense," he said.
Dempsey declined to discuss details of the U.S. military's
review into the incident, but asked, "What in the world would
we gain by attacking a Pakistan border post?"
Nadeem said the NATO helicopters appeared near the post
around 15 to 20 minutes past midnight, opened fire, then left
about 45 minutes later. They reappeared at 1:15 a.m. local time
and attacked again for another hour, he said.
Dempsey said the military was pouring over its own data
from the incident.
"We're in the process of reviewing radio traffic, gun
tapes, all of the things that an investigation has to consider
before I can really make any statement about the duration,"
Dempsey said.
"But I can say, categorically, it was not a deliberate
attack."
REINVIGORATED MILITARY
The NATO attack shifted attention away from Pakistan's
widely questioned performance against militants who cross its
border to attack U.S. and other NATO forces in Afghanistan, and
has given the military a chance to reassert itself.
"It is definitely not Pakistan's intention to work against
the rest of the world," Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar told
Dawn News television on Wednesday.
"But the rest of the world also has to understand that if
they have pushed Pakistan into this corner, violated red lines,
then they have denied the basis of partnership," she said.
Islamabad's decision to boycott next week's meeting in Bonn
will deprive the talks of a key player that could nudge Taliban
militants into a peace process as NATO combat troops prepare to
leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.
In Berlin, Foreign Ministry spokesman Andreas Peschke said
Pakistan had not yet formally withdrawn and that Islamabad had
"a big interest" in the meeting being a success. Within
minutes, a Foreign Ministry official in Islamabad told Reuters
that Tuesday's decision was "the final word."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said earlier on
Wednesday she regretted Pakistan's decision hoped to secure
Islamabad's cooperation in future.
The army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of
its history and sets security and foreign policy, faced strong
criticism from both the Pakistani public and its ally, the
United States, after the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.
The al Qaeda leader had apparently been living in a
Pakistani garrison town for years before U.S. special forces
found and killed him in a unilateral raid in May.
Pakistanis criticized the military for failing to protect
their sovereignty, and angry U.S. officials wondered whether
some members of military intelligence had sheltered him.
Pakistan's government and military said they had no idea bin
Laden was in the country.
The army seems to have regained its confidence, and won the
support of the public and the government in a country where
anti-American sentiment often runs high.
More than 1,000 Pakistani religious students protested in
Lahore city, yelling, "Death to NATO" and "Death to America."
"If NATO and America do something like this again, we are
going to turn Pakistan into their graveyard," said 23-year-old
university student Zahoor Ahmad.
In the financial hub Karachi, women and children were among
about 2,000 protesters. "The government should end all
relations with the United States," said Khadija Subzwari, a
mother of four. In Multan, protesters burned an effigy of U.S.
President Barack Obama and an American flag.
NATO hopes an investigation it promised will defuse the
crisis and that confidence-building measures can repair ties.
But the military is firmly focused on NATO, and analysts
say it is likely to take advantage of the widespread anger to
press its interests in any future peace talks on Afghanistan.