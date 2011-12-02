A NATO cross-border attack on Nov. 26, which killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, has sparked fury in Pakistan and further complicated U.S.-led efforts to ease a crisis in relations with Islamabad and stabilise the region before foreign combat troops leave Afghanistan in 2014. Double-click on codes in brackets to read stories. MAIN STORIES > After NATO strike, Pakistan adjusts rules of engagement > Al Qaeda says group kidnapped American in Pakistan > NATO attack threatens war on militants - Pakistan > US denies NATO attack on Pakistani troops deliberate > Angry Pakistan to boycott Afghanistan talks ANALYSIS > Attack hands Pakistan a chance to squeeze U.S. > U.S., Pakistani co-dependence may prevent rupture > Confusion not progress expected at Afghan meet BACKGROUND > NATO supply routes into Afghanistan > Ties between Pakistan and U.S. in crisis > Key political risks in Pakistan > Pakistan blog blogs.reuters.com/pakistan/ GRAPHICS - Afghanistan supply routes link.reuters.com/dyh35s - Afghanistan transition link.reuters.com/wap35s EARLIER STORIES > U.S. prepares to vacate Pakistan air base > INTERVIEW-NATO attack on Pakistani troops not deliberate > Pakistan PM: No more 'business as usual' with U.S. > US-Pakistan ties troubled but repairable - US general > China paper says U.S. fans terror by Pakistan attack > Afghan border confusion bedevils NATO, Pakistan troops > US concerned attack will affect Pakistan relations > Rage grips Pakistan over NATO attack > Pakistan stops NATO supplies after raid kills up to 28 (World Desk Asia +65 6870 3815)