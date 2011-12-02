A NATO cross-border attack on Nov. 26, which killed 24 Pakistani soldiers, has
sparked fury in Pakistan and further complicated U.S.-led efforts to ease a
crisis in relations with Islamabad and stabilise the region before foreign
combat troops leave Afghanistan in 2014.
MAIN STORIES
> After NATO strike, Pakistan adjusts rules of engagement
> Al Qaeda says group kidnapped American in Pakistan
> NATO attack threatens war on militants - Pakistan
> US denies NATO attack on Pakistani troops deliberate
> Angry Pakistan to boycott Afghanistan talks
ANALYSIS
> Attack hands Pakistan a chance to squeeze U.S.
> U.S., Pakistani co-dependence may prevent rupture
> Confusion not progress expected at Afghan meet
BACKGROUND
> NATO supply routes into Afghanistan
> Ties between Pakistan and U.S. in crisis
> Key political risks in Pakistan
GRAPHICS
EARLIER STORIES
> U.S. prepares to vacate Pakistan air base
> INTERVIEW-NATO attack on Pakistani troops not deliberate
> Pakistan PM: No more 'business as usual' with U.S.
> US-Pakistan ties troubled but repairable - US general
> China paper says U.S. fans terror by Pakistan attack
> Afghan border confusion bedevils NATO, Pakistan troops
> US concerned attack will affect Pakistan relations
> Rage grips Pakistan over NATO attack
> Pakistan stops NATO supplies after raid kills up to 28
