ISLAMABAD, July 9 Thousands of supporters of
hardline religious groups gathered in the Pakistani capital on
Monday to protest their government's decision to re-open supply
lines for U.S.-led NATO troops in Afghanistan.
The protest was the largest so far against the reopening of
the routes. Shops closed early in Islamabad and police set up
barricades and cordoned off roads.
Pakistan suspended NATO supply routes to Afghanistan last
November after a cross-border NATO air attack killed 24
Pakistani soldiers. They were re-opened last week after U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton apologised for the strike.
A survey by the Pew Research Center last month found that
three out of four Pakistanis consider the U.S. an enemy, up from
69 percent last year and 64 percent three years ago.
Relations have been hurt by a series of events - the border
strike, the killing of Osama bin Laden in a unilateral U.S. raid
on Pakistani soil, and the fatal shooting of two armed
Pakistanis by a CIA contractor.
The march was organised by the Defence of Pakistan Council,
an alliance of religious political parties and organisations
campaigning for a break in ties with the United States and
India.
One of the group's main leaders is Hafiz Saeed, whom India
suspects of masterminding attacks on India's financial capital
Mumbai and its parliament. Saeed denies any involvement in the
attacks.
(Reporting By Katharine Houreld)