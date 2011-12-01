CHAMAN, Pakistan Dec 1 NATO forces killed two Pakistani men in Afghanistan on Thursday, Pakistani border officials said, a move likely to inflame tensions after the alliance killed 24 Pakistani troops at the weekend.

The officials said the two men, who were from the town of Chagai in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, were gathering wood 30 km (18.6 miles) inside Afghanistan.

NATO officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Saeed Ali Achakzai; Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)